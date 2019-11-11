Home Business

Bengal government owes Rs 46 crore to BSNL, telco seeks CM intervention

BSNL apprehended that under the current situation it will not be able to meet the power bill obligations in full till next March.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd office. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) claimed that the West Bengal government owed Rs 46 crore to the telecom operator and also urged the state to expedite the payment as it has been facing cash crunch.

With its inability to recover dues, the cash-starved telecom company has not been able to meet its own payment obligations, BSNL (Bengal Circle) CGM Ramakant Sharma said on Monday.

"The state government owed Rs 46 crore and we have asked the state chief secretary to expedite payment of the dues with the various departments," he said.

ALSO READ: Nearly 70,000 BSNL employees opted for VRS so far: Chairman

BSNL Bengal Circle, which had failed to clear the power dues of Rs 17 crore to West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company, also sought moratorium till March 2020, he said.

"We have sought a moratorium till March 2020 for payment of power dues and requested the state not to cut off electricity connection, otherwise BSNL telecom service will collapse," Sharma said.

BSNL apprehended that under the current situation it will not be able to meet the power bill obligations in full till next March, he said.

"In the last 2-3 months, we have not been able to pay the power bills in full. Now, the dues are Rs 17 crore. We have requested the state government to give more time and dues would be cleared in the next 4 instalments post-March 2020," he said.

ALSO READ: Vendors mull insolvency action against BSNL, MTNL for pending payments​

BSNL Kolkata Circle CGM Biswajit Paul said their power dues were Rs 8-10 crore to CESC and WBSEDCL.

He, however, said that the dues were "not alarming" and so far there had been "no issue" with the two power utilities.

BSNL sources said Union minister Ravishankar Prasad has written to chief ministers of several states including West Bengal, seeking their intervention for granting the moratorium to the state-owned telecom operator.

ALSO READ: MTNL to be subsidiary of BSNL , government okays

The Centre has approved a plan to revive the ailing PSU telecom operator and it has also floated a VRS scheme which received good responses from the employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL West Bengal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp