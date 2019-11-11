Home Business

Fixed deposits in State Bank of India get less remunerative across tenors

The interest rates have been slashed for senior citizens as well. Senior citizens will now be offered interest rates ranging from 5-6.75 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years.

Published: 11th November 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having steadily decreased benchmark interest rates over the last few months, lenders across the country have begun slashing interest rates on deposits. On Sunday, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) cut interest rates on fixed deposits across all tenors effective from November 10, reducing yields offered to depositors by between 15-75 basis points.

The central bank has cut the benchmark repo rate five times in 2019: taking the number from 6.5 per cent at the start of the year to just 5.15 per cent now, down by a whopping 135 basis points between February and October. SBI’s rate action follows similar cuts made by other peers like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, who have revised fixed deposit interest rates across select instruments, citing adequate liquidity in the system.

From Sunday, SBI began offering lower rates for retail deposits by 15 basis points for tenors of one year to less than two years. As for bulk term deposits, interest rates offered have been revised downward by 30 to 75 basis points, depending on the tenor.

The interest rates have been slashed for senior citizens as well. Senior citizens will now be offered interest rates ranging from 5-6.75 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI SBI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp