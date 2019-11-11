Fixed deposits in State Bank of India get less remunerative across tenors

By Express News Service

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having steadily decreased benchmark interest rates over the last few months, lenders across the country have begun slashing interest rates on deposits. On Sunday, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) cut interest rates on fixed deposits across all tenors effective from November 10, reducing yields offered to depositors by between 15-75 basis points.

The central bank has cut the benchmark repo rate five times in 2019: taking the number from 6.5 per cent at the start of the year to just 5.15 per cent now, down by a whopping 135 basis points between February and October. SBI’s rate action follows similar cuts made by other peers like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, who have revised fixed deposit interest rates across select instruments, citing adequate liquidity in the system.

From Sunday, SBI began offering lower rates for retail deposits by 15 basis points for tenors of one year to less than two years. As for bulk term deposits, interest rates offered have been revised downward by 30 to 75 basis points, depending on the tenor.

The interest rates have been slashed for senior citizens as well. Senior citizens will now be offered interest rates ranging from 5-6.75 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years.