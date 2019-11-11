Government likely to extend anti-dumping duty on clear float glass imports

By Express News Service

The Central government is likely to extend anti-dumping duties imposed earlier on the imports of clear float glass from Pakistan, UAE and Saudi Arabia, after a recently concluded probe into the market by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) found that domestic manufacturers would be affected if the duties were allowed to lapse.

The DGTR, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, conducted an investigation on the impact of removing the anti-dumping duties on this class of products after major domestic glass manufacturers — Saint-Gobain India, Sisecam Flat Glass India Ltd and Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd — filed an application demanding the continuation of the levies in March this year.

Anti-dumping duties are aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters. The DGTR probe has found that “the imports from the subject countries continue to injure the Indian domestic industry”. “Further, the authority also holds that there is sufficient evidence to indicate that the revocation of the anti-dumping duties will lead to continuation of dumping,” it added, recommending that definitive anti-dumping duty be continued on imports of clear float glass from these countries. While the existing duties will expire in December, the DGTR has suggested that the centre renew levies between $25.59 per tonne and $165 per tonne on the imports.

The DGTR pointed out that fair competition in the Indian market will not be reduced by the anti-dumping measures, particularly if the levy is restricted to an amount necessary to redress the injury to the domestic industry. The DGTR is also conducting a probe on the dumping of clear float glass from Malaysia after the same domestic makers raised a similar complaint.

Finance ministry to take final call

While Directorate General of Trade Remedies recommends the duty, the finance ministry will take the final call on whether to follow the suggestions