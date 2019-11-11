Inflows into equity mutual funds plunges to five-year low in October

Home Business

NEW DELHI: Even as the stock market touched new highs in October 2019, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of just Rs 6,015 crore during the month, the lowest in last five months. In comparison, net inflows into equity and equity-linked saving schemes stood at Rs 6,489 crore in September, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Inflows into equity mutual funds stood at Rs 9,090 crore in August, Rs 8,092 crore in July, Rs 7,585 crore in June and Rs 4,968 crore in May.

Inflows in the popular Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also saw a marginal decline in October. The Total amount collected through SIPs stood at Rs 8,246 crore in October against Rs 8,262.94 crore in September. On the positive side, the assets under management of SIPs touched the Rs 3 lakh crore in October, for the first time ever.

“SIP Assets Under Management (AUM) crossing the Rs 3 trillion landmark for the first time ever and the continual rise in SIP accounts are positive reflections of disciplined approach adopted by the retail investor fraternity,” said NS Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI. “We expect equity markets to perform better in the coming quarters, as the positive impact of government initiatives trickles down in the economy, driving further inflows in mutual funds.”

The total AUMs of the Indian mutual fund industry grew to a record high of Rs 26.33 lakh crore in October 2019, gaining 10.7 per cent over March 2019, translating to an asset base addition of Rs 2.54 lakh crore in the initial seven months of FY20. When compared with September 2019, the industry size grew by Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

