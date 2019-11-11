Home Business

LIC opens revival window for older lapsed policies

According to LIC officials, the move will help them improve the persistency rate and help retain the state-run insurer’s old customer base, which it has been losing out to private players.

Published: 11th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you are an LIC subscriber who has bought your insurance after 2014 and your policy has lapsed over two years ago due to non-payment, cheer. The company gives you one more chance to renew your lapsed policy.

According to LIC officials, the move will help them improve the persistency rate and help retain the state-run insurer’s old customer base, which it has been losing out to private players. “The policies that lapsed more than two years ago and were not earlier allowed to be revived, can be revived now,” LIC said in a statement.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) Product Regulation 2013, which came into effect from January 1, 2014, the revival period of a policy that was discontinued due to non-payment of premium was restricted to two consecutive years from the date of first the unpaid premium. The policyholder was entitled to revive the policy during this period, after which it lapses.
Earlier, all the policies taken after January 1, 2014, could not be revived if they remained in the lapsed condition for a period exceeding two years.

To extend the benefits of continued life cover for its customers, the LIC approached IRDAI and got the revival period extended for even those who bought policies post-January 1, 2014, the insurer said.
The persistency ratio broadly measures the quantum of customer retention by life insurance companies, while determining the percentage of policyholders paying renewal premiums at the end of one or more years, depending on the policy tenure.

Vipin Anand, managing director, LIC, said that unfortunately, there are circumstances when one is unable to continue paying premiums and the policy lapses, and it always makes better sense to revive an old policy rather than discontinuing it or buying a new one to restore one’s insurance cover.
“Buying life insurance is one of the most prudent decisions a person takes... We value each of our policyholders and their desire to continue their life insurance cover,” he said.

The norm
According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s Product Regulation 2013, which came into effect from January 1, 2014, the revival period of a policy that was discontinued due to non-payment of premium was restricted to two consecutive years from the date of first the unpaid premium. The policyholder was entitled to revive the policy during this period, after which it lapses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp