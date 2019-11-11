Maruti production slashed 21 per cent in October; cut for ninth month

By Express News Service

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reduced its production by 20.7 per cent last month due to lack of demand for passenger vehicles (PVs). This is the ninth consecutive month when the carmaker has cut its output.

The company’s total vehicle production in October stood at 1,19,337 units against 150,497 in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. The production of PVs’ stood at 1,17,383 units last month as against 1,48,318 units in October 2018, a decline of 20.85 per cent, it said.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, which include Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 85,064 units last month against 1,08,462 units in October 2018, down 21.57 per cent. However, the manufacturing of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross increased marginally to 22,736 units as compared with 22,526 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production fall to 1,922 units in October from 3,513 units in the same month last year. Light commercial vehicle Super Carry’s production was also trimmed to 1,954 units last month from 2,179 units in October 2018, it said.

Maruti did show signs of recovery

In terms of sale, Maruti did show signs of recovery due to the festival season demand. The company sold a total of 1,44,277 units (inclusive of original equipment manufacturer sales) last month in the domestic market recording a 4.5 per cent growth over the same month a year ago. In September, the company had slashed its production by 17.48 per cent to 1,32,199 units