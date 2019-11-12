Another whistleblower accuses Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh of committing misdeeds

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the IT services behemoth Infosys currently under the scanner for unethical practices, a letter from another whistleblower has cropped up. the letter alleges CEO Salil Parekh of misusing his designation and the firm’s funds.

The second whistleblower complaint addressed to the independent directors of the board and the chairman, Nandan Nilekani accused Parekh of using the company’s finances to pay his personal air travel charges, thus breaching the company rules.

The letter which doesn’t bear any date or signature of the employee said that Parekh was given a two months period to relocate to Bengaluru but he still lives in Mumbai. “ Even after one year and eights months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru,” the letter said.

The employee chose to stay anonymous and had mentioned in the letter that he fears retaliation for making the damning revelation. He said that exposing the alleged misuse of power and funds by the company's CEO is his duty since he is the employee and one of the shareholders at Infosys.

The letter had elaborated that although all Infosys employees are supposed to bear their own travel expenses to come to work, CEO, Parekh has instead chosen to live in Mumbai and travel business class from Mumbai to Bengaluru incurring the company a loss of Rs 22 lakh.

Parekh spends an afternoon in office and next forenoon he is off to Mumbai by 2 p.m. This kind of involvement of the CEO is worst we have seen till date. This is unfortunately not setting the right example for the rest of the employees to follow.

Incidentally, it has become the norm. Many employees have started working from home and nobody asks them any questions. Even if tough managers want to question them, how will they? if the CEO works from home,” the letter mentioned.

When we tried to contact Infosys for further details, the company declined to comment.

On October 3, an anonymous group of employees in a separate letter accused CEO Parekh and CFO, Nilanjan Roy of violating accounting standards and hiding price-sensitive information from the company board to boost the company’s profits.