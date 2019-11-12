Home Business

Another whistleblower accuses Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh of committing misdeeds

The whistleblower complained that he was unable to disclose his identity fearing retaliation for the damning disclosures he was making against Parekh.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo | File)

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. (Photo | File)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the IT services behemoth Infosys currently under the scanner for unethical practices, a letter from another whistleblower has cropped up. the letter alleges CEO Salil Parekh of misusing his designation and the firm’s funds.

The second whistleblower complaint addressed to the independent directors of the board and the chairman, Nandan Nilekani accused Parekh of using the company’s finances to pay his personal air travel charges, thus breaching the company rules.

The letter which doesn’t bear any date or signature of the employee said that Parekh was given a two months period to relocate to Bengaluru but he still lives in Mumbai. “ Even after one year and eights months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru,” the letter said.

ALSO READ | Allegations against co-founder and ex-colleagues appalling: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

The employee chose to stay anonymous and had mentioned in the letter that he fears retaliation for making the damning revelation. He said that exposing the alleged misuse of power and funds by the company's  CEO is his duty since he is the employee and one of the shareholders at Infosys.

The letter had elaborated that although all Infosys employees are supposed to bear their own travel expenses to come to work, CEO, Parekh has instead chosen to live in Mumbai and travel business class from Mumbai to Bengaluru incurring the company a loss of Rs 22 lakh.

Parekh spends an afternoon in office and next forenoon he is off to Mumbai by 2 p.m. This kind of involvement of the CEO is worst we have seen till date. This is unfortunately not setting the right example for the rest of the employees to follow.

ALSO READ | IT's trouble! Infosys to fire 10,000 employees

Incidentally, it has become the norm. Many employees have started working from home and nobody asks them any questions. Even if tough managers want to question them, how will they? if the CEO works from home,” the letter mentioned.

When we tried to contact Infosys for further details, the company declined to comment.

On October 3, an anonymous group of employees in a separate letter accused CEO Parekh and CFO, Nilanjan Roy of violating accounting standards and hiding price-sensitive information from the company board to boost the company’s profits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Salil Parekh whistleblower
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp