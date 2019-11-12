Attention online shoppers! You may lose 'cash on delivery' option if you do this... 

By Online Desk

If you're an online shopper who opts for cash on delivery (COD) often, here's a warning for you! It's important for you to have a clear track record going forward if you want to continue using this option to make your payments.

Nearly one-third of COD orders from online shopping sites go undelivered, mainly due to the unavailability of the customers, Times of India reported, citing a study conducted by NARVAR, a San Francisco based company.

Just as the digital shopping trend is surging, COD orders account for around 65 per cent of all orders from online marketplaces in India. Parcels that could not be delivered cost the e-tailer about Rs 50-Rs 150 depending upon the size of the parcel, said Pushkar Singh, founder & CEO of last-mile delivery logistics company LetsTransport.

Hence, to discourage online shoppers who fail to receive parcels time and again, e-commerce portals are looking to employ software which will reflect their shopping behaviour. This software is expected to filter such customers and deny the cash on delivery option to them.

That said, unless you have repeatedly failed to collect your parcels, you need not worry as this measure is aimed only at frequent defaulters.