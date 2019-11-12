Home Business

End-of-life policy for vehicles is a must

The complete engines or transmissions can sometimes be resold or else dismantled for the sale of components.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

no parking

For representational purposes. (File photo | EPS)

By Murad Ali Baig
Express News Service

Every country encourages auto production as it is one of the biggest elements in its industrial, economic and employment growth but very few countries have a policy to eliminate the old polluters when they come to the end of their useful lives.

The result is that they are often just dumped outside our cities or scrapped by low tech polluting methods by common mechanics. India produces about three million cars a year and now has a cumulative population estimated at about 30 million. Huge numbers of additional two-wheelers, trucks, buses and other automobiles are also produced. Roughly 10 per cent of these are over 15 years old and they are about 80 per cent more polluting than modern vehicles.

A few countries have taken steps to improve this ‘end of life’ process by offering incentives to persuade owners of old vehicles to sell them and buy a more environment-friendly one instead. This boosts new vehicle sales and helps reduce pollution.

Disposing of old vehicles is unfortunately complicated as there are some 5,000 parts and many hazardous materials to remove. The process begins with incoming vehicles being inventoried for its useful parts. The wheels, tires, battery and catalytic converter are first removed. Fluids, such as engine oil and coolants, transmission fluids, air conditioning refrigerants, etc., are then drained and resold after filtration and refining.

High-value parts such as electronic modules, alternators, starters, motors, music systems, etc., can be refurbished. All the plastics can be melted from the wiring and recycled while the copper and other metal wires can also be recycled.

The complete engines or transmissions can sometimes be resold or else dismantled for the sale of components. About 50 per cent of the weight of a vehicle is the engine, steel body, chassis and suspension that can be melted into fresh steel but the process needs heavy investments. Plastic parts like dashboards, door panels, etc., can also be recycled.

Not much can however be done to salvage the upholstery, etc. It is a complicated and labour intensive process and not very profitable unless the government gives incentives.
Disposing of tires is another very big problem. As they are so numerous and so very slow to biodegrade most are simply discarded or dumped in heaps where they often become breeding places for mosquitoes.

A few tires are used for harbour bumpers or for shoes but most are burned with clouds of polluting black smoke. Some countries have set up processes to cut up the tires to create hard pellets to use for road construction or even for mixing in concrete but it too is an expensive process without sure income.

A few advanced countries like Japan, USA, China and Korea have taken concrete steps like setting to recycle targets but much more needs to be done if we want to avoid seeing the growing numbers of rusting cars cluttering up our cities or mountains of discarded tires. No government likes to spend money for such an unglamorous business but it is a problem that will grow bigger every year until it becomes intolerable.

With proper planning, it can, however, be a good business opportunity. An ‘end of life’ policy supported by incentives for the entrepreneurs involved in the recycling process is necessary for the sake of the environment and to reduce the clutter on the roads or countryside. As the number of cars to be scrapped is roughly the same as the number of new cars sold every government should earmark about 10 per cent of the hefty taxes they earn on automobiles to have a viable ‘end of life’ policy.

Murad Ali Baig
Senior automobile analyst

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vehicles End of life policy
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp