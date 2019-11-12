End-of-life policy for vehicles is a must

Murad Ali Baig By

Express News Service

Every country encourages auto production as it is one of the biggest elements in its industrial, economic and employment growth but very few countries have a policy to eliminate the old polluters when they come to the end of their useful lives.

The result is that they are often just dumped outside our cities or scrapped by low tech polluting methods by common mechanics. India produces about three million cars a year and now has a cumulative population estimated at about 30 million. Huge numbers of additional two-wheelers, trucks, buses and other automobiles are also produced. Roughly 10 per cent of these are over 15 years old and they are about 80 per cent more polluting than modern vehicles.

A few countries have taken steps to improve this ‘end of life’ process by offering incentives to persuade owners of old vehicles to sell them and buy a more environment-friendly one instead. This boosts new vehicle sales and helps reduce pollution.

Disposing of old vehicles is unfortunately complicated as there are some 5,000 parts and many hazardous materials to remove. The process begins with incoming vehicles being inventoried for its useful parts. The wheels, tires, battery and catalytic converter are first removed. Fluids, such as engine oil and coolants, transmission fluids, air conditioning refrigerants, etc., are then drained and resold after filtration and refining.

High-value parts such as electronic modules, alternators, starters, motors, music systems, etc., can be refurbished. All the plastics can be melted from the wiring and recycled while the copper and other metal wires can also be recycled.

The complete engines or transmissions can sometimes be resold or else dismantled for the sale of components. About 50 per cent of the weight of a vehicle is the engine, steel body, chassis and suspension that can be melted into fresh steel but the process needs heavy investments. Plastic parts like dashboards, door panels, etc., can also be recycled.

Not much can however be done to salvage the upholstery, etc. It is a complicated and labour intensive process and not very profitable unless the government gives incentives.

Disposing of tires is another very big problem. As they are so numerous and so very slow to biodegrade most are simply discarded or dumped in heaps where they often become breeding places for mosquitoes.

A few tires are used for harbour bumpers or for shoes but most are burned with clouds of polluting black smoke. Some countries have set up processes to cut up the tires to create hard pellets to use for road construction or even for mixing in concrete but it too is an expensive process without sure income.

A few advanced countries like Japan, USA, China and Korea have taken concrete steps like setting to recycle targets but much more needs to be done if we want to avoid seeing the growing numbers of rusting cars cluttering up our cities or mountains of discarded tires. No government likes to spend money for such an unglamorous business but it is a problem that will grow bigger every year until it becomes intolerable.

With proper planning, it can, however, be a good business opportunity. An ‘end of life’ policy supported by incentives for the entrepreneurs involved in the recycling process is necessary for the sake of the environment and to reduce the clutter on the roads or countryside. As the number of cars to be scrapped is roughly the same as the number of new cars sold every government should earmark about 10 per cent of the hefty taxes they earn on automobiles to have a viable ‘end of life’ policy.

Murad Ali Baig

Senior automobile analyst