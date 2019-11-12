Home Business

India's GDP likely to grow 5 per cent this fiscal: SBI report

The report, however, said the economic growth rate will pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 per cent.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

gdp

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An SBI reserach report on Tuesday sharply cut the country's GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent for FY 2019-20 from the earlier projection of 6 per cent.

The second-quarter GDP growth rate is likely to slip to 4.2 per cent on account of low automobile sales, deceleration in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure, according to Ecowrap -- the report from the Economic Research Department of State Bank of India (SBI).

The report, however, said the economic growth rate will pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 per cent.

To propel economic growth, it said, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for "larger rate cuts" in December monetary policy review.

Last month, while reducing the key policy rate (repo) by 25 basis points for the fifth time in a row, the RBI had also reduced its growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the SBI research report said, "We are revising our GDP forecast for 2019-20 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier." India's GDP growth had dipped to about a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal.

"We expect Q2GDP growth at 4.2 per cent. Our acceleration rate for 33 leading indicators at 85 per cent in October 2018 is down to just 17 per cent in September 2019, with such decline gaining traction from March 2019," the report said, while terming the decline in September IIP by 4.3 per cent as "quite alarming".

Ecowrap further said that the growth rate in 2019-20 "should be looked" through the prism of synchronised global slowdown (countries have witnessed 22-716 basis point decline between June 2018 and June 2019, and India cannot be isolated!).

"India is also significantly lower in Economic Uncertainty Index when compared globally! "We also believe that Moody's change in outlook from stable to negative will not have any significant impact as rating actions are always a laggard indicator and the markets this time have categorically given a thumbs down to such," the report said.

As per the study, the RBI is expected to go in for "larger rate cuts" in December monetary policy review.

The RBI is scheduled to announce its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal on December 5. "We now expect larger rate cuts from RBI in December policy. However, such rate cut is unlikely to lead to any immediate material revival, rather it might result in potential financial instability as debt-financed consumption against increasing household leverage had not worked in countries and India cannot be an exception," the report said.

The contemporary issue for macroeconomists is to focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand and the role of fiscal policy in this context is of paramount importance, it added.

"In essence", markets are not unduly worried about fiscal deficit and await clarity from Government on the extent of fiscal slippage in current fiscal, the report noted. Such an announcement could in fact be good for the markets, Ecowrap said.

Against growth slowdown, Ecowrap suggested that "it is imperative that India adheres to no negative policy surprises" in sectors like telecom, power and NBFCs.

For example, it is imperative that a lasting solution is worked out for the NBFC sector that has been much delayed now, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP SBI economic slowdown economic growth
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One year of Gaja cyclone: Farmers still in distress to overcome the trails
xygen and saline; the MMTS and Hundry express hit each other when they ran on the same track at Kachiguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
WATCH: CCTV footage of MMTS train clash in Hyderabad
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp