Natco in legal battle with FMC to produce CTPR insecticide in India

HYDERABAD: Generic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd and California -headquartered agriculture sciences company FMC are engaged in a legal battle over the use of an insecticide — CTPR (Chlorantraniliprole) — that is used in several crops.

Incidentally, CTPR is also Natco’s first key technical product rolled out from its recently established Crop Health Sciences (CHS) division.

The company said it was awaiting regulatory approval for the product based on CTPR, which is a broad-spectrum insecticide used in crops. The active ingredient is used across products commercialised by FMC under its brands Coragen and Ferterra.

“Natco has filed a suit for declaration of freedom to use of CTPR, at the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, in the month of September 2019. FMC has counter-sued before the Delhi High Court, in November 2019, claiming patent infringement,” said Natco.

The Hyderabad-based company further said that it was hoping to bring formulations based on the product with affordability and accessibility to farmer across the country.

The sales generated from CTPR containing products in the country, inclusive of third-party marketing companies estimated to be Rs 1,540 crore in 2016, according to the declaration filed by FMC.

