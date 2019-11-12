Home Business

PV sales rise in October after 11 months

According to SIAM, PV sales during the month of October increased by 0.28 per cent to 2,85,027 units, from 2,84,223 units in the year-ago period.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Automobile, vehicles, manufacturing, auto sector

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New launches, two major festivals falling in October and steep discounts offered by automakers drove passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India into positive terrain after 11 months of persistent decline, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Monday.

According to SIAM, PV sales during the month of October increased by 0.28 per cent to 2,85,027 units, from 2,84,223 units in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, utility vehicles registered a 22 per cent rise in sales, as new launches — Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue and Maruti XL6 remained in demand. Sale of passenger cars was still down 6.3 per cent during the month.

“Sales in the festive season have been better than last year which is a good sign. We wish it continues in November and December as well and help us slowly come out of this slowdown,” SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said, adding the industry expects to see pre-BS-VI buying in January-March 2020.

Retail sale of PVs taken from the government’s VAHAN website, which does not include data from three states and two Union Territories, showed a 13.9 per cent growth at 296,642 units.

While SIAM expressed hope that the positive sentiment would continue in November and December on the back of lower base and discount offered by carmakers, individual manufacturers remain less optimistic.

Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava recently said the auto market is still not out of the woods, and a revival will depend on demand over the next two-three months.

Analysts have also raised concern that new emission norms, which will come in place from April 2020 would impact the demand. Automakers are expected to pass the investment they have made in meeting the BS-VI norms to consumers by increasing prices of vehicles by 10-20 per cent.

While PVs managed to breach the slowdown phase last month, vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.76 per cent last month to 21,76,136 units from 24,94,345 units in October 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp