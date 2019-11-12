Home Business

Tata Motors may unveil Nexon EV in December

The Nexon EV will be the first vehicle by Tata that will come with the company’s Ziptron powertrain.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:08 AM

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Tata Motors is set to unveil the much-awaited electric variant of its popular subcompact SUV Nexon in India on December 16.

Earlier, Tata Motors has confirmed that it will launch the Nexon EV within the first three months of 2020. Multiple reports indicate the new EV from Tata will feature a 300 V electric motor and enough juice to
deliver 300 km of range.

Nexon EV will also be equipped with feature fast-charging capabilities and can also be charged using a regular 15A socket.

Once launched, the EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 electric that is currently undergoing development.

Currently, only Hyundai offers an electric-powered UV.  The Korean carmaker had launched Kona in India in July at starting price of Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while MG Motor is will launch its ZS electric SUV in the country next month.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also been testing the facelift of Nexon and is expected to launch the vehicle early next year. The new Nexon is expected to come with multiple exterior as well as interior changes.

The facelift is also expected to come with BSVI-compliant units. At present, Nexon is available in BSIV-compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron mill that makes 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

The engine is offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The diesel motor is a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit that delivers 110 PS and 260 Nm of torque.

The new Nexon will challenge the likes of Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, among others.

