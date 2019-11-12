With an eye on securing orders, Airbus conducts A220 aircraft's demonstration in India

Home Business

A220 incorporates state-of-the-art technologies, the latest aerodynamic design and new-generation engines resulting in fuel savings of 20 per cent, the aircraft manufacturer added.

The new Airbus A220-300 flies for the first time on July 10, 2018 at the Airbus delivery center, in Colomiers, southwestern France. | (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global aerospace giant Airbus on Monday conducted a demonstration tour of its new A220 on the Bengaluru-Delhi route, hoping to secure sizeable orders for the aircraft from Indian airline operators.

The A220, with the largest and quietest cabin in its class, offers a wide-body passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft, a press statement by Airbus said.

"It (A220) is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and offers extended range capability of up to 3,400 nautical miles making it particularly suitable for operations in India," it said.

The tour, which comprised of static display of aircraft at Bengaluru airport and a demonstration flight to Delhi, was conducted on Thursday for airline executives, government officials and media persons.

During the demonstration flight, Connor Buott, the senior analyst, Single-Aisle Family Product Marketing, Airbus, said, "When we look at Asia, over the next 20 years, we see the aviation demand tripling. In India specifically, we see demand for approximately 2,000 single-aisle aircraft, which includes the A220. We see quite a high demand in India for smaller single-aisle aircraft."

