Aquity Solutions to double its workforce by 2020

Formerly known as MModal, the firm hopes to leverage on the market opportunity in the medical transcription space that is pegged to grow up to $19.6 billion by 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its expansion plans in south India, Aquity Solutions said it will double its workforce by 2020 at its Hyderabad facility. Currently, it operates three facilities in the city and employs over 1,000 people.

The US market alone is estimated to be about $8.9 billion. “We intend to grow our coding and scribing operations across cities and for this we may even build new facilities. Our ramp up for coding and scribing is already in progress and 2020 will witness setting up of new facilities. We expect the employee count to grow by 30–50 per cent or even more during 2020,” said Agnelo Rodrigues, executive director, Aquity Solutions. 

In India, it began its operations in 1999 and currently has 11 centres at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Vizag, Bangalore and Coimbatore. In all, it employs over 3,500 and intends to grow its coding and scribing operations at these places and aggressively formulating plans.

