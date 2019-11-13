Home Business

Government to push OSH Code for passage in Budget session: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

The Budget session of Parliament is most likely to be scheduled in last week of January.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will push the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code in the Budget session of Parliament for approval, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday.

The Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019. It is expected to enhance the coverage of workers manifold and also merge 13 central labour laws into a single code which would apply to all establishments employing 10 or more workers.

It will subsume 13 labour laws relating to safety, health and working conditions. These include the Factories Act, 1948, the Mines Act, 1952, and the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970.

"We will definitely bring the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2019, in the Budget Session. The parliamentary standing committee has sought public comments on the Code," the minister told reporter on the sidelines of an event of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The Budget session of Parliament is most likely to be scheduled in last week of January.

In labour reforms, the government has already received Parliament approval for Code on Wages. The OSH Code will be the second in line for the nod. The government intends to concise 44 labour laws into four broad codes on wages, OSH, social security and industrial relations.

The minister also said the Prime Minister was apprised and briefed about the third code (Code on Social Security) and the government wants all four codes to become a reality as soon as possible.

When asked about status of other two codes on social security and industrial relations he said, "There is a tripartite process to firm up draft laws on labour issues. We don't want to do anything in haste. The discussions are on. We want to bring those to Parliament at the earliest". The Code on OSH proposes one registration for an establishment instead of multiple registrations.

Presently, six labour acts out of 13 provide for separate registration of the establishment. This will create a centralised database and promote ease of doing business. At present, separate registration is required to be obtained under the six Acts.

It also provides for a free of cost annual health check-up for employees above prescribed age for prescribed tests and for prescribed establishments.

It also provides for a statutory provision to issue appointment letter to every employee with the minimum information prescribed by the appropriate government.

The provision of appointment letter will result in formalisation of employment and prevent exploitation of the worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santosh Gangwar Labour Minister Budget session OSH code
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp