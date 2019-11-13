Infosys row: BSE seeks clarification on new whistleblower's complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bombay Stock Exchange has sought clarification from IT services firm Infosys with regard to media reports on a second whistleblower letter that alleged company CEO Salil Parekh of misdeeds.

“The Exchange has sought clarification from Infosys Ltd with respect to news article appearing on www.businessinsider.in - November 12, 2019, titled Infosys hit by another whistleblower complaint against Salil Parekh. The reply is awaited,” Infosys said in a BSE filing.

According to sources, although Infosys will respond to the stock exchanges, there would not be a separate probe initiated into the allegations made by one of the employees in the company’s finance department. The letter written by an anonymous employee in the finance department at Infosys to the independent board directors and Infosys chairman accused Parekh of wasting the company’s resources by frequently travelling between Mumbai and the US.

“The probe underway is looking into the complaints made in both the whistleblower letters, but a standard response to the stock exchanges regarding the second letter will follow,” sources said.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, in a statement on October 22, mentioned that two whistleblower complaints — one dated September 20, 2019, and another updated — have been put before the audit committee and non-executive members of the board. “These complaints are being dealt with in an objective manner. The updated whistleblower complaint largely deals with allegations related to the CEO’s international travel,” Nilekani said.

Infosys has denied that it received any material evidence so far with regard to the allegations made an anonymous employee group in the first whistleblower letter, accusing Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of dressing up account books to boost results.