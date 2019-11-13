Home Business

Yogi Adityanath government to felicitate top ten GST payers in Utta Pradesh

Published: 13th November 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will felicitate the top ten Goods and Services Tax (GST) payers in each district and at the state level.

According to official sources, it has also decided to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh to the registered GST payers in the state and is also mulling the provision of pension for them.

The Yogi government has come up with unique steps to improve GST collection in the state and the idea is to achieve one lakh crore rupees of annual revenue collection.

In a review meeting with commercial tax officers of the state on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked them to launch an awareness programme for the business community to educate them about the benefits of getting registered under GST and also the procedure to file the return.

The Chief Minister said that there is still need for more registrations of businessmen in the state under GST. The traders' welfare board, along with the commercial tax department, will launch a drive also to improve tax collection. UP's target for GST collection in this financial year is around Rs 77,640 crores.

