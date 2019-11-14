Home Business

Banks Board Bureau recommends CEOs for 3 PSBs

Published: 14th November 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on an interview it conducted on Tuesday, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended Sanjiv Chadha, L V Prabhakar and Atanu Kumar Das for the post of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of state-owned Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of India respectively.

“The bureau recommends the following candidates, in order of merit, for the position of the MD & CEO in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of India,” BBB said in a statement.

The BBB has also kept Bank of Maharashtra MD & CEO A S Rajeev and Karur Vyasa Bank head P R Seshadri in the reserve list, it said.

Currently, Chadha heads SBI Capital Markets, the merchant and investment banking arm of State Bank of India, while Prabhakar is executive director at Punjab National Bank.

Das, who is currently the executive director of Bank of India, is set to be elevated as the managing director of the Mumbai-based lender.

The post of MD & CEO of Bank of India has been lying vacant since July 1, after Dinabandhu Mohapatra retired and the extension of BoI chief PS Jayakumar’s tenure ended in October.

A decision on the appointments will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The BBB is headed by B P Sharma, former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training.

TAGS
Banks Board Bureau PSB CEOs Bank of Baroda Canara Bank Bank of India
