BVR Subbu appointed as Ola Electric's board member

He is also a board member of Ampere Motors, the Electric arm of Greaves Cotton.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ola Electric has appointed BVR Subbu, former Hyundai India president and an auto industry veteran, as its board member. Subbu, who has worked with auto brands such as Tata Motors and Hyundai, is currently a global private equity fund advisor and also a board member of various automotive and tech companies. He is also a board member of Ampere Motors, the Electric arm of Greaves Cotton.

“I am very excited to welcome Subbu on the board of Ola Electric. Subbu has played a key role in building and establishing some of India’s iconic automotive products like the ubiquitous Hyundai Santro and the Tata 2213. His deep understanding of the mobility space and consumers will be very valuable to us in our journey to build electric mobility for India and the world. We look forward to working closely with him and benefitting from his experience and mentorship,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Ola.

