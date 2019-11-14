Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come December 2, Rohan Murthy, the son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, will wed Aparna Krishnan in the city. The wedding will be a simple ceremony in the presence of family and close friends, followed by a reception.

The couple has known each other for about three years, and met through a mutual friend, according to sources.

Aparna is the daughter of Savithri Krishnan, a retired SBI employee, and Commander KR Krishnan, a former Indian Navy officer. While she completed her initial schooling here, she went to Canada for the next level of education -- high school. She has studied economics at Dartmouth College, US.

Now a resident of Bengaluru, Aparna is known to have worked in McKinsey and Sequoia Capital. Rohan has a Ph.D in Computer Science from Harvard University and is a Junior Fellow at the Society of Fellows of the university.

He established the Murthy Classical Library of India whose goal is to present the greatest literary works of India from the past two millennia to the largest readership in the world.