Home Business

Pharmacy retail chain Medplus plans to raise Rs 700 crore through IPO

Medplus entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada-based Jamieson Wellness Inc to retail the latter’s natural health products.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporate pharmacy retail chain Medplus is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering to raise Rs 700 crore.

The company will start preparing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus next month and the proceeds will be used to fund the expansion of retail outlets across the country. As part of the fundraising process, Medplus’ promoter Madhukar Gangadi may consider offloading a part of his stake to pare debt.

Currently, the city-based retail chain operates 1,700 outlets across seven states but has plans to nearly double it to 3,100 by 2023. As part of the proposed expansion, Medplus will also foray into newer states to ensure a pan-India presence in 3-4 years.

“This (fund-raising) is for our growth plans and to reduce debt,” said Gangadi, who holds about 77 per cent. While Wipro’s Azim Premji owns 13 per cent stake, the remaining stake is held by others. According to Gangadi, the company may clock Rs 2,800 revenue during the current fiscal.

Meanwhile, Medplus entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada-based Jamieson Wellness Inc to retail the latter’s natural health products. They would be sold across existing outlets, but gradually, may extend the tie-up with other retailers. Jamieson Wellness’ products include a wide range of daily multivitamin and mineral supplements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medplus IPO
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp