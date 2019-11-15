Bina Modi new chair of Modi Enterprises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bina Modi, Head of the Family Council, Modi Enterprises, took over as the new chairperson of the multi-billion dollar global business conglomerate.

“In a low-key hand over following the sudden death of KK Modi, the Boards of both Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Indofil Industries Ltd unanimously passed the resolution on Dr Bina Modi. She has been elected as the president and managing director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and chairman and managing director, Indofil Industries Ltd, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

KK Modi, the eldest son of the company’s founder Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi, was the earlier chairman of Modi Enterprises. Gujarmal Modi found the company in the 1930s.

Bina Modi had served as a board member of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and is also on its CSR Committee.