Home Business

Current economic slowdown episodic, says Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh

On Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said global economic structure is changing, but India is not at a disadvantage.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

The chairman of Finance Commission, N K Singh (C) with the members holding the first meeting of the Commission in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said the current economic slowdown is episodic and expressed hope that sluggishness will not continue for long.

India's economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It is estimated that the growth may further slip to below 5 per cent in the second quarter and overall the economy is likely to register a less than 5 per cent expansion for the full fiscal.

"I do not regard that the current economic sluggishness is something that the country is going to experience for too long. I remain optimistic that the current slowdown is as much as anecdotal, episodic as much as cyclical and structural," he said at an event here.

Singh, however, stressed that India should continue with both structural and cyclical reforms. On Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said global economic structure is changing, but India is not at a disadvantage.

It is inherent that India was better off in a multilateral world than in a bilateral world, he said, adding that the country should continue to strengthen multilateral activity, but should also keep its own interests in mind.

Earlier this month, India decided not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.

Pointing out that India improved overall budgetary resources to the health sector, he said there is scope for further improvement, especially on the financing side.

The finance commission had constituted a group to study the health sector to holistically examine best international practices for the health sector and seek to benchmark framework to these practices for optimising benefits keeping in mind local issues.

The panel is also evaluating the existing regulatory framework in the Health sector and examine its strength and weaknesses for enabling balanced yet faster expansion of the health sector keeping in view India's Demographic profile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
n k singh economic slowdown economic growth
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp