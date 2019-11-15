Centre extends deadline for filing GST annual returns

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday extended the due dates for filing GST (Goods and Services Tax) annual returns for the financial year 2017-18 to December 31, 2019, and that for FY 2018-19 to March 31 next year.

“The government has decided today (Thursday) to extend the due dates of filing of Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for 2017-18 to December 31, 2019 and for 2018-19 to March 2020,” said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The dates for filing the reconciliation statement have also been extended accordingly, on requests from several small traders. The earlier deadline for filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for FY18 was November 30, while that for FY19 was December 31.

In another relief measure, it also decided to simplify the two GST forms by making the filling of various columns in these forms optional, the CBIC statement said.]The CBIC, under the revenue department, has also notified amendments regarding the simplification of the annual returns and reconciliation statement forms.

A reconciliation statement allows taxpayers to not provide a split of input tax credit availed on inputs, input services and capital goods for FY 18 and FY19.

The CBIC further said it is expected that with the simplifications in the two forms and the extension of deadlines, “all the GST taxpayers would be able to file their annual returns along with reconciliation statement in time”.

Various representations regarding challenges faced by taxpayers in the filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C were received, on which the government has “acted in a very responsive manner”, according to CBIC.

Earlier this week, the Centre clarified that it’s the responsibility of taxpayers to ensure they do not claim more than 20 per cent of the eligible input tax credit with respect to invoices that have not been uploaded by the suppliers.