Electric bike F77 promises top speed of 140 kmph

We also believe that the F77 is the perfect opportunity to further our ambition of building superior and futuristic mobility solutions across India.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bengaluru -based Ultraviolette Automotive, an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure, has unveiled its first product, the F77, in three variants – the F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser – with prices ranging between Rs 3-3.25 lakh (on-road). 

The three-year-old tech start-up claims the F77 is the country’s first performance-oriented electric motorcycle. The bike can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 140 kmph. In a single charge, the F77 can do a range of 150 km. Further, the bike is powered by an air-cooled brushless DC motor which has an output of 25 kW (33.5 bhp).

“Over the last three years we have been on an extensive journey of researching, innovating and developing various prototypes of motorcycles, modular batteries and chargers. Today, the F77 is a testimony of our vision of building an entirely new ecosystem of electric mobility in India,” said Narayan Subramaniam, founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive.

“Now in its 7th generation, the F77 has undergone several thousand kilometres of testing and we are confident that the F77 will be an evocative and compelling alternative to IC Engine motorcycles. We also believe that the F77 is the perfect opportunity to further our ambition of building superior and futuristic mobility solutions across India.”

Established in 2016 by Niraj Rajmohan and Narayan Subramaniam, Ultraviolette Automotive received two-rounds of funding from TVS Motor Company. So far, TVS has invested `11 crore over two rounds with a 25.76 per cent stake in the start-up. Online registrations for the F77 has commenced and deliveries are estimated to begin in Q3 2020.

