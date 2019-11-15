Home Business

Embrace challenge to produce high-grade steel: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said steel sector has a key role to play in making of a New India envisioned by Modi

Published: 15th November 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday urged the stakeholders in the steel sector to embrace challenge of producing high grade steel for greater self-sufficiency. He also exhorted them to work towards greater sustainability in the sector and contribute towards creation of an Indian model of green economy. 

He was speaking after participating in the 57th National Metallurgist’s Day Function and 73rd Annual Technical Meeting of the Indian Institute of Metals at Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking about the importance of steel, he said, “Metals, including steel continue to play a vital role in building of a modern economy.

There is a strong positive correlation between steel usage and a nation’s economic growth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on a steady path to become a $5 Trillion economy. This dream resolve is a collective one. We all have to work together with an IspatiIrada (steely determination) to make this dream, a reality,” he said.

While talking about future readiness, Pradhan said, “We are in midst of Industrial Revolution 4.0 driven by digitisation, automation, big data, AI and Internet of Things etc. It will fundamentally alter the way we live and work. Steel sector too must be future ready to embrace the change and leverage innovation for achieving this quantum leap.” 

He also said the decision to cut corporate tax and opt out of RCEP in its present form have been received well by stakeholders of the economy. Speaking about making of a New India, he said, “Steel sector will have a key role to play in making of a New India envisioned by Modi.

The next trajectory of growth, fuelled by Government’s key focus on building infrastructure for future, creating smart cities, industrial corridors and so forth will further boost steel consumption.” He further said backed by entrepreneurial spirit of the industry and the policy measures taken by the government, Indian steel industry is becoming more  competitive and environment friendly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp