Ferrari adds classic roma to pracing horse stable  

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari on Thursday rolled out its new coupé called the Roma with the famous ‘pracing horse’ logo. It's signature Italian styling is a contemporary reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and '60s Rome, from which it takes its evocative name, Roma.

The Roma is 2+ coupé, meaning it has two small rear-seats and sports a V8 turbo engine that punches out 620 cv at 7,500 rpm, making it the most powerful in its segment. The car’s new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox is more compact and six kg lighter than its 7-speed predecessor.

Ferrari claims a 0-100 kph time of 3.4secs, and a top speed of more than 320kph. Reducing fuel consumption and emissions shifts are also faster and smoother which makes the car even more responsive on the open road, the company said in a statement.

Look-wise, the car is clothed in long, ultra-sleek lines that sweep back from the front bonnet, highlighting the spare silhouette of the flanks and the compact, set-back fastback cabin volume. The car is longish at 4.6 metres in length and weighs in at 1,472 kg (dry weight). The two-door Roma is set to rival the likes of Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT.