ICICI Bank to organise 2,000 loan camps across India

The bank will host around 2,000 such 'Maha Loan' camps across the country by end of March 2020, ICICI Bank said in a release.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Friday said it will organise 2,000 major loan camps this fiscal for on-the-spot approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers at semi-urban and rural locations as well as corporate premises.

The launch of 'Maha Loan Dhamaka' is an initiative to provide a bouquet of on-the-spot loan approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers, including Hyundai Motors India, in semi-urban and rural locations, and at large corporate premises to individuals, including non-customers of the bank.

The private sector lender said it will provide a comprehensive bouquet of offerings and special packages on two and four-wheelers, trucks, farming equipment and tractors, personal loan, gold loan and Kisan Credit Card at the mela.

In large corporate premises, the Bank offers instant approvals for loans -- home, personal, two and four wheeler, and credit cards.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "In this endeavour, we are taking our unique proposition of instant loans and on-the-spot-approvals to the doorstep of potential customers across the country in semi-urban and rural areas, as well as to salaried employees of corporates. We aim to undertake around 2,000 such camps by end of March 2020".

