ICICI Bank to organise 2,000 loan camps across India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Friday said it will organise 2,000 major loan camps this fiscal for on-the-spot approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers at semi-urban and rural locations as well as corporate premises.

The launch of 'Maha Loan Dhamaka' is an initiative to provide a bouquet of on-the-spot loan approvals and exclusive manufacturer-led offers, including Hyundai Motors India, in semi-urban and rural locations, and at large corporate premises to individuals, including non-customers of the bank.

The bank will host around 2,000 such 'Maha Loan' camps across the country by end of March 2020, ICICI Bank said in a release.

The private sector lender said it will provide a comprehensive bouquet of offerings and special packages on two and four-wheelers, trucks, farming equipment and tractors, personal loan, gold loan and Kisan Credit Card at the mela.

In large corporate premises, the Bank offers instant approvals for loans -- home, personal, two and four wheeler, and credit cards.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, "In this endeavour, we are taking our unique proposition of instant loans and on-the-spot-approvals to the doorstep of potential customers across the country in semi-urban and rural areas, as well as to salaried employees of corporates. We aim to undertake around 2,000 such camps by end of March 2020".