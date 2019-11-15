Home Business

India to host 8th global conference on agriculture statistics; Bill Gates to address

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and two ministers of state for agriculture will be present at the event, which is expected to see participation from 108 countries and over 600 delegates.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates

Billionaire Bill Gates. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will host a four-day global conference on agriculture statistics beginning November 18 in the national capital and billionaire Bill Gates is scheduled to give a keynote address.

The agriculture ministry is organising the international conference, held every three years, in partnership with the United Nation's FAO, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other agencies.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and two ministers of state for agriculture will be present at the event, which is expected to see participation from 108 countries and over 600 delegates.

The theme of the conference would be 'Statistics for the transformation of agriculture to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

After unveiling the logo of the conference, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates will deliver a keynote address.

Stating that agri-data plays an extremely important role in evidence-based policymaking, he said currently, agri-data in India is scattered and efforts are being made to collate at one place.

The event will help India learn from global experiences and chalk out a proper policy. It will also help in achieving the SDGs, he added. Mohapatra said, "By 2030, we have to achieve SDGs.

Eliminating hunger and malnutrition are some of the major concerns not only for India but also for other countries.

The conference will deliberate on policy measures and global cooperation in farm statistics required to be taken for achieving the SDGs.

" The first conference on agriculture statistics was held in 1998 in Washington and the previous one was in Brazil in 2016.

Besides agri-statisticians from all over the world and representatives of National Statistics Offices, the conference will also open its doors to the participation of producers, suppliers and users of agri-statistics as well as policy makers, researchers and analysts.

The occasion will also help young statisticians from India to present their work and create better employment opportunities in the future, Mohapatra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agriculture statistics Global conference Bill Gates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp