AMJ Ventures invests USD 2 million in StyleCracker

By Express News Service

StyleCracker, India’s largest personal styling platform backed by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has received $2 million investment from US-based AMJ Ventures.

According to the company’s co-founder and managing director Dhimaan Shah, the fashion-tech start-up will used the fresh funds to build out further capabilities in machine learning and strengthening its moat on the personalisation front.

“The funds will also be used to build a strong pan-India presence and move even closer to being the stylist to every Indian. StyleCracker has grown rapidly since inception at a CAGR of over 150 per cent and is on track to grow the business over 250 per cent this fiscal,” Shah said.

Anish Patel, founding partner, AMJ Ventures, said his company partners with disruptive start-ups who are on a mission to change the status-quo, and is looking to potentially combine data science with human expertise and reinvent businesses. “Style cracker has successfully maintained a low exchange and return rate which is nearly one-third of what ecommerce sites have.”