Home Business

Government ramps up scrutiny on deep discounting

Draft e-com consumer protection rules released last week has provisions to limit deep discounting by platforms themselves

Published: 17th November 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

The extended battle between brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce majors over the issue of “deep discounting” and “predatory pricing” has escalated to the highest policy-making levels of the government, with both the regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Union commerce ministry now ramping up scrutiny into the issue. 

While the CCI has said that it will release an advisory to e-commerce players to increase transparency in their operations, even as it examines whether they have become large enough to be restrained from deep discounting practices, the commerce ministry led by Union minister Piyush Goyal has been more direct. 
Not only has Goyal warned e-commerce players against indulging in predatory pricing during meetings, the minister even referred to the issue during his address at the BRICS trade ministers meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, last week. “I would like to highlight the adverse impact of predatory pricing indulged by some e-commerce players, which adversely impact millions of small retailers,” he said. “It is important for e-commerce to follow the letter and spirit of the law”. 

The Centre has also made its stance on the issue clear with the draft e-commerce consumer protection rules released last week including provisions geared to limit deep discounting by the platforms themselves. According to the draft policy, on which the Centre is currently taking public feedback, an e-commerce entity will be mandated not to “directly or indirectly influence the price of the goods or services” and maintain a “level playing field”. 

The draft rules also propose that such entities should not adopt trade practices that are unfair or deceptive and “may influence transactional decisions of consumers” or make false reviews as consumers. 

While the draft rules have been met with approval from the Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT), the traders’ association is still planning to escalate protests over the issue. On Thursday, a release from the organisation said that multi-national companies and corporate retailers are “hand in glove” with e-commerce players and threatened a pan-India trader boycott. “These companies offer huge discounts to ecommerce firms and keep high prices for their own distributors and retailers,” said CAIT national president B C Bhartia. According to CAIT, it had also sent communication to more than 200 leading corporates across retail segments on whether they indulge in dual pricing. “These companies are giving various exclusive products to e-commerce companies and those products are not offered to offline market, which is a serious breach of fair market practices,’’ CAIT alleged. 

E-commerce players, however, have submitted to the Centre that they have no role in pricing or discounts, sources say. From the regulatory aspect, current anti-trust rules forbid a dominant player in a market from abusing its position by imposing an unfair and discriminatory price resulting in market access to rivals. Predatory pricing is defined as selling products at a price below the cost of production, aimed at eliminating competition. However, analysts say this allegation might not stick to e-com players as they still command a relatively small portion of India’s huge retail market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp