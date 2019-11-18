Air India to start flying on Mumbai-Nairobi route from November 27

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disinvestment-bound Air India on Monday announced it will start flight services to the Kenyan capital Nairobi from Mumbai, starting November 27, after a delay of two months.

The four-times-a-week non-stop fight will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with a 256 seat Boeing 787 in two-class configuration, business and economy, the airline said in a release.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had in June announced through his twitter handle that "Air India will begin its direct flight services on the Mumbai-Nairobi route from September 27."

Air India will be the only domestic carrier to operate to Kenya from India- fulfilling a long-felt demand from wildlife enthusiasts, tourists, trading community and professionals for a non-stop air connectivity to Nairobi, the release stated.