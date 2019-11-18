Financial stress prompts Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1

While the AGR judgement is only the immediate trigger for the crisis, telecom companies have been facing a sharp reduction in overall tariffs ever since the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 brought prices crashing down. According to TRAI, the previously lucrative mobile data segment saw average revenue per user (ARPU) crash from Rs 269 per GB in 2016 to just Rs 11.78 per GB in 2018, while overall mobile service ARPU has fallen from Rs 81.39 per month in 2017 to Rs 70.55 per month in 2018.