Home Business

Golden age for aviation sector: IndiGo CEO

Despite the headwind, IndiGo has a very aggressive expansion plan. It has started 11 overseas routes in last one year and placed an order for 300 more planes from Airbus.

Published: 18th November 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

By Express News Service

India’s civil aviation sector is in its “golden age” and there is also a healthy competition among domestic carriers, said IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta. The comment from the chief of India’s largest carrier comes at time when IndiGo and its rival carrier SpiceJet posted massive losses in the quarter ending September, and aviation sector in general experiencing lower growth in traffic.

“We are in the golden age of the Indian aviation and there are huge opportunities going forward ... There are always problems, there are always issues and economic cycles. (But) The fundamentals are strong,” he told news agency PTI.

According to latest Directorate General of Civil Aviationdata, the traffic grew just 1.18 per cent in September and there is softness in fares, which shot up drastically post the collapse of Jet Airways, in recent months. Tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is 30 per cent higher than rest of the world. Bringing ATF under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been a long pending demand of the airline industry, he said.

IndiGo, which had a market share of 48.2 per cent in September, reported higher thanexpected losses of Rs 1,062 crore in the July-September quarter, up 63 per cent year-on-year due to higher expenses.

Despite the headwind, IndiGo has a very aggressive expansion plan. It has started 11 overseas routes in last one year and placed an order for 300 more planes from Airbus. It is also considering wide-body aircraft for long haul routes and entered into an codeshare pact with Qatar Airways.

On whether there is healthy competition among local carriers, Dutta replied in the affirmative. “We have a commonality of interests. Airlines around the world have commonality (of interests). It extends to ATF taxes, infrastructure issues. In terms of who gets which rights and who flies where, it is all fierce competition,” he noted.

Dutta also made it clear that there are no plans for a loyalty programme for passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo airlines aviation sector
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp