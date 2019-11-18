Home Business

Penalise firms spoiling air quality: Report

Individuals, Organisations using buildings in NCR may be penalised 5-10 per cent of the project cost for not being able to comply with the ambient air quality standard.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Residential buildings under construction in Noida, New Delhi. (File Photo | Bloomberg)

By Express News Service

As the air quality of Delhi is making perennial global headline, a joint report by CII-Niti Aayog said the monitoring mechanism for air pollution should be strengthened and entities must be penalised for not complying with Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Individuals, organisations and utilities who own or service the building and any other infrastructure in the National Capital Region, cities and towns may be penalised 5-10 per cent of the project cost for not being able to comply with the ambient air quality standard, the report said.

“It is recommended that competent authority (Central Pollution Control Board) notifies under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 that the civic agencies (local bodies, authorities, landowning agencies, etc) may be penalised for non-compliance in their area,” it said. “If we wish to breathe fresh air, it is imperative for Industry to adopt the recommendations of the report across sectors, be it manufacturing, energy generation or construction; and embed it into its business strategy, policies and future plans,” said CII DG Chandrajit Banerjee.

