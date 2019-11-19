Ford’s first electric venture is a Mustang Mach-E SUV

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

American carmaker Ford has finally unveiled its first electric car and it carries the name of its most iconic brand: Mustang.

Unlike the regular coupe, the new Mustang is now a battery-powered sports utility vehicle and is called the Mach-E.

The carmaker promises that its first EV “rejects the notion that electric vehicles are only good at reducing gas consumption” as it gets ready to challenge the likes of Tesla and other giants such as Volkswagen and Toyota.

According to numerous studies, the share of EVs in total passenger vehicles is likely to go up around 30 per cent by the year 2030.

A study by Jato says that during the first six months of 2019, global sales of pure electric vehicles increased by 92 per cent to 765,000 units.

Ford claims that Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.

The cars top edition can do a 0-60 mph in the mid-3-second.

The electric car is all set to arrive in late 2020 and will be available with standard and extended-range battery options. Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles.

In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting quicker times to 60 mph than the base Porsche Macan series.

Ford also will offer two special performance versions. The GT is targeting 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, making it faster off the line than a Porsche Macan Turbo3.

The GT Performance Edition, meanwhile, is targeting a comparable 0-60 mph in the mid-3-second range to a Porsche 911 GTS. Both GT configurations are targeting an estimated 342 kW (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm of torque.

The carmaker says that this electric SUV comes with next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system with a 15.5-inch display.

Mach-E can easily fit 5 people and there is a washable storage area for up to 135-litres of baggage.

Design-wise, it is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, thanks to signature elements like its long hood, rear haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar tail lamps.

According to reports, Mustang Mach-E will carry a base starting price of $43,895 and go up to $60,500 for the extended-range GT version.

Customers can book the car by depositing $500, the automaker said.

Besides Ford, German carmaker BMW has unveiled its upcoming EV i4.

The electric sedan is capable of running 600 kilometres on a single charge, can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in around 4 seconds and has a top speed around 193 kmph, the automaker said.

