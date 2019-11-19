Home Business

Housing sales of 9 listed players up 2 per cent at Rs 5,520 crore in July-September: Report

On a quarterly basis, their housing sales value increased 5 per cent from Rs 5,250 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 to nearly Rs 5,520 crore in the second quarter.

NEW DELHI: Housing sales of nine major real estate companies, which are listed on stock exchanges, increased marginally 2 per cent to Rs 5,520 crore during the second quarter of 2019-20, according to a research report.

The sales booking data for July-September of nine companies -- DLF, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace, Oberoi Realty, Prestige, Sobha, Puravankara, Brigade and Kolte-Patil -- has been compiled by property consultant Anarock.

In the organised housing brokerage business, Noida-based Investors Clinic, Anarock, New Corp-backed PropTiger, Anil Ambani led Reliance group-backed Square Yards, Quikr Realty and Gurugram-based 360 Realtors are the leading players.

"While housing sales in overall residential market recorded a decline in Q2 FY20, the housing sales value of India's top 9 listed developers remained steady during the quarter," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock.

On a quarterly basis, their housing sales value increased 5 per cent from Rs 5,250 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 to nearly Rs 5,520 crore in the second quarter.

"On a yearly basis, these listed developers collectively saw their housing sales value rise by a meagre 2 per cent from Rs 5,390 crore in Q2 FY19," Puri said.

As per the data, Godrej Properties achieved sales bookings of Rs 1,440 crore, followed by Prestige Estates Projects at Rs 1,030 crore, DLF Rs 730 crore and Sobha Ltd Rs 680 crore.

Overall, housing sales declined during July-September on economic slowdown and liquidity crisis.

PropTiger and Anarock have reported 25 per cent and 18 per cent fall in housing sales, respectively, during the period.

JLL India, which is a dominant player in the leasing of commercial properties, saw one per cent decline. According to data analytics firm PropEquity, sales declined 9.5 per cent during the period under review across nine major cities.

Mumbai-based Anarock, which was formed by Puri in April 2017 after he quit global property consultant JLL India, posted a revenue of Rs 188 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 93 crore in the previous fiscal year.

It has around 2,000 employees across 14 offices in India and one each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

