Home Business

Sensex starts over 170 points higher; Nifty tests 11,900

After hitting a high of 40,455.36 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 58.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 40,342.78.

Published: 19th November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 170 points higher on Tuesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys.

After hitting a high of 40,455.36 in the early session, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 58.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 40,342.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 14 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,898.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 5 per cent.

On the other hand, Vednata, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, TCS, ONGC and Tata Steel fell up to 2 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 72.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 40,284.19.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 11,884.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 270.66 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 309.45 crore, data available with the stock exchange showed.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 10 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.94 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 62.30 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp