Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe
Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.
Published: 19th November 2019 01:04 AM | Last Updated: 19th November 2019 01:04 AM | A+A A-
THE HAGUE: Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was slashing up to 3,000 jobs in Europe as it restructured following the collapse of a mega merger.
One of the areas to improve financial performance was "lowering employment costs, leading to an estimated reduction in employee numbers of up to 3,000 across Tata Steel's Europe operations," the group's European arm said in a statement.