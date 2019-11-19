Home Business

Tax cut boosts India Inc net profit, revenue dips

Experts say corporate India’s topline has been under pressure due to weak demand and is expected to remain in single digits for the next quarter.

Published: 19th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Slowing discretionary consumption and sluggish rural demand have dragged down sales growth of India Inc in the quarter ended September 30, with revenue dropping marginally, the first decline in nine quarters.

Net profit, however, grew in double-digits, helped by a cut in corporate tax rate and buoyed by the financial sector.

A sample of 1,600 firms that declared results for the September quarter reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y rise in aggregate net profit, while revenue fell one per cent.

ALSO READ: Hard road beyond corporate tax cut

The sample excludes the likes of telcos — Vodafone and Airtel, which reported mammoth losses of Rs 50,921 crore and Rs 23,045 crore respectively.

Experts say corporate India’s topline has been under pressure due to weak demand and is expected to remain in single digits for the next quarter. "The topline has been under pressure due to weak demand both at business and consumer levels and is expected to remain in single digits," said Deepak Jasani, research head, HDFC Securities.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel net profit up by 5.97 per cent aided by lower corporate tax

"The slowdown in consumption demand is reflected in the RBI’s Consumer Confidence Index as well that declined to 89.4 in September compared to 95.7 in July 2019," noted India Ratings. 

Brokerage firm Kotak also noted that 2QFY20 EBITDA of the Nifty-50 Index declined six per cent Y-o-Y, led by a sharp decline in volumes of auto firms and lower profitability in the case of metal and oil firms.

Also, the impact of tax reduction was not the same for all sectors. While aggregate auto net profit remained flat, the FMCG sector was able to report 25 per cent net profit growth as most of the FMCG firms are high taxpayers. 

However, this factor did not benefit the infotech sector much as most of the companies were already enjoying several tax exemptions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax cut effects Tax cut effects on market Indian economy India retail sector health
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp