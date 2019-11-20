2,178 crore digital transactions recorded in FY20 till November 13: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 2,100 crore digital transactions were carried out in the country this fiscal up to November 13 as compared to 3,134 crore transactions in the financial year 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Over the years, there has been significant growth in digital payments in India, growing from 1,004 crore digital transactions in 2016-17 to 2,178 crore transactions in FY2019-20 (till November 13), Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"In 2016-17, India has seen 1,004 (1003.67) crore digital transaction which reflects a year-on-year increase of 74 per cent. In 2017-18, 2,071 crore digital transactions have been recorded with a y-o-y growth of 106 per cent, against the total target of Rs 2,500 crores," he added.

Prasad noted that in 2018-19, 3,134 crore digital transactions were recorded, translating into y-o-y increase of 51 per cent.

In response to a query on the current status of Software Technology Park (STP) scheme and Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme, Prasad said currently 2,306 units are operating under the STP scheme and 70 units are operating under EHTP scheme.

"The total exports for year of 2018-19 from STP units is Rs 4.17 lakh crore and from EHTP units is Rs 7,611.38 crore," he added.