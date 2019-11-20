OPPO set for first-ever ColorOS 7 launch in India on November 26

By Express News Service

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is all set to unveil its all-new operating system (OS), ColorOS 7, in India on November 26. This is the first time the smartphone-maker has planned launch for the Android-based OS outside China.

On November 17, Brian Shen, vice president and president of global marketing, OPPO, took to Twitter to boast about the ‘awesome’ live wallpapers on ColorOS 7.

He dropped a clue about the global launch with an 18-second video displaying live wallpapers of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal.

As an OS with over 300 million users worldwide, ColorOS is being used in multiple languages — 72 in total, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Thai, Indonesian, and more.

One of the top five brands, OPPO, began its software development at its Hyderabad R&D centre in December 2018 starting from the ColorOS 6.

With the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, the company said it expects to roll out more customised features for Indian consumers with the new OS and future upgrades.

Separately, the smartphone manufacturer, which registered 11.8 per cent market share in the third quarter (Q3) in the country, is also looking for a suitable time to introduce 5G products in the Indian market.

Last month, it unveiled plans to launch a dual-mode 5G smartphone.