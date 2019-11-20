Home Business

Samsung to restart manufacturing TVs in India

'Samsung, which had shifted its entire TV manufacturing to Vietnam from Chennai last year, recently entered into an agreement with Dixon Technologies for production in India', sources said. 

Published: 20th November 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung

Samsung (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean electronic major Samsung will restart manufacturing LED TVs in India through contract manufacturers from early next year, according to sources.

Samsung, which had shifted its entire TV manufacturing to Vietnam from Chennai last year, recently entered into an agreement with Dixon Technologies for production in India, sources close to the development said.

The sources, who did not wish to be named, pointed out that the environment is conducive for manufacturing after the government's recent move to roll back custom duty imposed on display panels to zero.

Presently, Samsung imports its portfolio of TVs from Vietnam under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

The sources indicated that Samsung is also in discussions with other contract manufacturers to meet the demand in the Indian market as the company is the largest player in the segment.

When contacted, a Samsung spokesperson declined to comment.

In September, the government had removed 5 per cent custom duty imposed on import of open cell TV panels (used to manufacture LED TVs) in order to promote local manufacturing.

The sources pointed out that the cost of importing TV sets from Vietnam turned out to be steep due to longer turnaround time.

By the time the product reaches India, the market dynamics changes, the sources said, adding that manufacturing in India would provide a strong impetus on this account.

However, Samsung would continue to import its high-end TV models from Vietnam and other locations, they said.

The Indian TV market is estimated to be around 14 million units.

Majority of the market is controlled by three leading brands -- Samsung, LG and Sony.

However, these brands are witnessing strong competition from new entrants like Xiaomi, Vu and Thomson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung Samsung TV
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp