Home Business

Traders' body holds nation-wide protests; demands ban on Amazon, Flipkart

According to the traders' body, the protestors demanded that the government impose an immediate ban on e-commerce portals of both Amazon and Flipkart.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

The lit company logo is seen at India's giant online retailer Flipkart's headquarters in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

The lit company logo is seen at India's giant online retailer Flipkart's headquarters in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trade associations observed "National Protest Day" on Wednesday and held protest dharnas against "unethical trade practices" of leading e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart in over 700 cities across the country, CAIT said.

The traders' body, which has been alleging that these e-commerce firms were adopting unethical trade practices and are openly violating the government's FDI policy, claimed the protests were attended by lakhs of traders.

"The demonstrating traders said India's e-commerce market has been made highly toxic by Amazon and Flipkart with their unethical trade practices and open violation of the government's FDI policy," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

According to the traders' body, the protestors demanded that the government impose an immediate ban on e-commerce portals of both Amazon and Flipkart.

B C Bhartia, National President of CAIT said traders have no objection to Amazon and Flipkart conducting business in India, but like merchants, these e-commerce firms should also follow every provision of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy of the government and other tax laws.

The traders' body demanded that Amazon and Flipkart be asked to shut their portals till the time these firms make their portals fully compliant with FDI policy and other laws.

It has also sought a probe into the business model, accounts and inflow of foreign investment and its disbursal by both the companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon CAIT FDI
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp