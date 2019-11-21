Home Business

21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras now operational: UIDAI

UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country. The ASKs have the capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday said it has operationalised 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras as part of its blueprint to open 114 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country.

These are in addition to 35,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and state governments, the UIDAI said in a statement.

"UIDAI has operationalised 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country," it said.

The ASKs are now operational in Delhi, Agra, Hisar, Bhopal, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Dehradun, Guwahati, among other locations.

UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country. The ASKs have the capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day.

They will be operational all days of the week, including weekends, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, the statement added.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for updating details like adding mobile number to Aadhaar, updating address, the statement said.

