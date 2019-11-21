China looking to invest in India’s start-up arena: Sachin Bansal and Bhavish Aggarwal

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

India's unicorn start-up cofounders, Sachin Bansal and Bhavish Aggarwal believe that China’s investment ecosystem is currently strongest in the world and is, in fact, eyeing opportunities in Indian and American markets.

Bansal and Aggarwal were a part of the panel discussion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit along with Hari Menon cofounder and CEO, Big Basket and Dhiraj Rajaram, founder, chairman and CEO, MuSigma. Bansal, Flipkart’s co-founder who pumped Rs 885 crore in his latest venture, Navi Technologies, said that the local funding ecosystem in India is still in its nascent stage.

“China is self-sufficient in investments and is, in fact, investing in tech companies across US and India. We would arrive on a day when our investors and companies would invest like them overseas,” Bansal added.

Ola Cabs co-founder and CEO Aggarwal said that the current startup ecosystem in India is witnessing a lot of investment opportunities from China. “The day we will be satisfied is when Indian money can fund Indian start-ups as well as invest in international startups,” he added.

They also stressed on the need to develop an interconnected cluster of cities in India on the lines of Silicon Valley in the United States and other such large high-tech hubs in Europe and China. “Bengaluru could be central to India’s next-level tech development but the focus should be primarily on developing a cluster of interconnected cities which could give further impetus to the technological development in India,” Aggarwal said.