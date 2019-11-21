Home Business

Sensex ends 76 points lower; Nifty below 12,000

It hit an intra-day low of 40,534.12 and a high of 40,744.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 11,968.40.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Stocks, Sensex

Bombay Stock Exchange (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex settled 76 points lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global equities as US-China impasse continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

After trading on a choppy note through the day, the 30-share index ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 40,575.17.

It hit an intra-day low of 40,534.12 and a high of 40,744.85. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 11,968.40.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 3.35 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel down 2.52 per cent, Yes Bank 2.43 per cent, ONGC 1.98 per cent and ITC 1.96 per cent. On the other hand, HUL gained 1.15 per cent, L&T 0.89 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.82 per cent and SBI 0.81 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red amid reports that the US-China trade deal was unlikely to be signed this year.

Further, the US Senate passed legislation supporting Hong Kong protestors, potentially complicating the trade negotiations with China, experts said.

European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.78 against the US dollar in intra-day trade. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51 per cent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp