Targeting the right audience crucial for success on YouTube: GoBisbo founder

You tube is fast becoming a major method of monetisation for the new crop of Indian content producers, but being financially successful on the video platform requires startups to give careful consideration to selecting appropriate target audiences. According to GoBisbo founder Shakir Ebrahim, picking the target audience is a critical first step. “One needs to select a niche audience, preferably with higher disposable income,” Ebrahim says, adding that such audiences are more likely to frequent social media platforms like Instagram. “Cosmetics, fashion, style, travel are some areas that are already in vogue.

Companies dealing in those areas target the well-heeled and have money to spend if you become an influencer. Often you are given products rather than cash. But, keep at it and soon the cash will come in,” he said. GoBisbo Broadcasting Network, founded by Ebrahim, is a content producer that creates detailed news videos in animated format and has a user base of over 10 million currently, with over 100 million combined views on YouTube across its 11 channels. The start-up produces content in 10 different Indian languages. According to GoBisbo, an Indian creator can expect to earn around $100 per million minutes of watch time if the content is watched exclusively in India.

“Here, you may get as low as 60-70 paise per minute viewed. But, if you choose your audience wisely and target Western and/or Scandinavian markets, you could get 7-10 cents or more per minute; or 10-15 times as much as many views from India,” Ebrahim noted. GoBisbo has also recently started an international news channel targeted at the North American market. “Once we’ve found the right audience and direction, it’s about using this analysis to come up with the right content,” he said.