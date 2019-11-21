Home Business

Targeting the right audience crucial for success on YouTube: GoBisbo founder

According to GoBisbo founder Shakir Ebrahim, picking the target audience is a critical first step.

Published: 21st November 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

You tube is fast becoming a major method of monetisation for the new crop of Indian content producers, but being financially successful on the video platform requires startups to give careful consideration to selecting appropriate target audiences. According to GoBisbo founder Shakir Ebrahim, picking the target audience is a critical first step. “One needs to select a niche audience, preferably with higher disposable income,” Ebrahim says, adding that such audiences are more likely to frequent social media platforms like Instagram. “Cosmetics, fashion, style, travel are some areas that are already in vogue.

Companies dealing in those areas target the well-heeled and have money to spend if you become an influencer. Often you are given products rather than cash. But, keep at it and soon the cash will come in,” he said. GoBisbo Broadcasting Network, founded by Ebrahim, is a content producer that creates detailed news videos in animated format and has a user base of over 10 million currently, with over 100 million combined views on YouTube across its 11 channels. The start-up produces content in 10 different Indian languages. According to GoBisbo, an Indian creator can expect to earn around $100 per million minutes of watch time if the content is watched exclusively in India.

“Here, you may get as low as 60-70 paise per minute viewed. But, if you choose your audience wisely and target Western and/or Scandinavian markets, you could get 7-10 cents or more per minute; or 10-15 times as much as many views from India,” Ebrahim noted. GoBisbo has also recently started an international news channel targeted at the North American market. “Once we’ve found the right audience and direction, it’s about using this analysis to come up with the right content,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Youtube influencer
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp