Yes Bank: Calls for nominee directors to step down

HYDERABAD: With Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor’s stake in the bank reducing to zero, calls for nominee directors to step down from the board are gaining ground.

On Tuesday, the bank disclosed that Morgan Credits, Kapoor and Yes Capital sold their remaining 0.8 per cent stake in the bank on November 13 and 14. With this, Kapoor’s stake fell to as little as 900 shares worth over Rs 58,000. Kapoor’s 3.92 per cent pledged shares were invoked in October.

Subsequently, Indian promoters’ equity (including the other promoter family Madhu Kapur’s stake) in Yes Bank is now down to below 10 per cent, due to which their rights under the Articles of Association to jointly nominate directors to the board also fall off.

“Because the nominee directors are not liable to retire by rotation, they can continue to hold their directorships. This needs to change. If the board believes that they are not contributing to the deliberations, then it’s time for the nominees to step down. If the board believes that the nominees are adding value, it must insist that they become liable to retire by rotation. But it’s the board and shareholders who must have the final say,” noted IIAS, a shareholder advisory firm.

Kapoor was engaged in a protracted board room battle with Madhu Kapur, wife of late Ashok Kapur, regarding management control. The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Madhu Kapur, giving her a say in appointment of board members. When the Kapoor and Kapur family set up the bank in 2003, their holding stood high at 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, the private lender continued to report huge divergence in bad loans and provisioning. On Tuesday, it disclosed that the bank’s incremental gross NPAs of Rs 2,018 crore was in four accounts, of which an exposure of Rs 1,041 crore pertaining to three accounts was internally rated and disclosed as BB & Below as on September 2019. In other words, the said amount was already under the bank’s watchlist but not reported as NPA.

Last fiscal, such under-reporting was as high as Rs 10,000 crore for two years to FY17, which prompted the RBI to not to extend Kapoor’s reappointment as CEO for another three years.

The management, led by Ravneet Gill, intends to convene a board meeting shortly to finalise its capital-raising plans. The bank said it has received an over $1.2 billion proposal from an investor. Earlier this month, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too bought 1.29 crore shares (0.5 per cent) at an average price of Rs 67.1 in the private lender through open market transactions.

